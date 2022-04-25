Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

The Top Contenders for Fox’s Lead NFL Announcing Team, per Report

Following the departure of lead play-by-play analyst Joe Buck and lead color commentator Troy Aikman to ESPN, Fox has been in the market for a new lead broadcast team.

Fox made Kevin Burkhardt its lead play-by-play analyst to replace Buck in March, but the network has yet to name the full announcing team around him. 

According to a new report from Front Office Sports, the new announcing team could have not one but two color commentators flanking Burkhardt. 

One of the main candidates for the color commentating role is former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, who worked in the booth alongside Burkhardt with Fox's No. 2 announcing team last season. Olsen makes logical sense given his existing rapport with Burkhardt, but a decision has yet to be made.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Another name reportedly considered for a color commentator role with Burkhardt is recently-retired Saints coach Sean Payton.

Sources told Front Office Sports that Fox's top choice to pair with Burkhardt would be Michael Strahan, who is currently a co-host of the "Fox NFL Sunday" pregame show on the network. The report mentions that the network is unsure what Strahan's appetite would be to take on game-calling duties considering his weekday anchoring role with ABC's "Good Morning America".

Finally, there's Jay Cutler, who was hired into the announcing booth as the No. 2 analyst in 2017 before he returned to the field with the Dolphins.

If asked, Cutler would "love" to hold the role, per the report.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

angel hernandez
Extra Mustard

Umpire Ángel Hernández Facing Criticism After Phillies-Brewers Game

Everybody’s favorite umpire had himself a banner performance on Sunday Night Baseball.

By Nick Selbe
Deebo Samuel attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Extra Mustard

Video of Deebo Samuel at Nightclub Goes Viral

Samuel didn't seem too happy to see 49ers fans declare he's staying put.

By Joseph Salvador
Deebo Samuel carries the football.
Extra Mustard

Deebo Samuel Says Jamal Adams Text Message Screenshots Are Fake

The 49ers receiver denied having any correspondence with the Seahawks safety since making his trade request.

By Zach Koons
evgeny rylov
Play
Olympics

Investigation Launched After Banned Russian Swimmer Competes in National Championships

Evgeny Rylov was banned for attending a rally in support of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Associated Press
Seattle Mariners’ Jesse Winker, front right, is lifted by Ty France as he celebrates a win over Kansas City Royals in 12 innings of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Seattle.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Mariners Crack the Top 10

Seattle’s offense has it on the rise, while the White Sox and Braves suffered the steepest declines.

By Will Laws
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. With Deshaun Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland’s franchise QB, Mayfield, who requested a trade last week after feeling betrayed by the Browns, is leaving. When and where he’s going is still to be determined.
Play
NFL

Report: Panthers Won’t Trade for Mayfield Before Draft

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that the Browns quarterback gets dealt before the NFL draft.

By Mike McDaniel
Alex Caruso dribbling a basketball while with the Bulls.
Play
NBA

Alex Caruso in Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain for Game 5

He got hit in the face during Game 4 and did not return.

By Joseph Salvador
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (QB16) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

NFL Draft: Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Top QB and RB Prospects

Here's a look at which teams make sense from a fantasy perspective for the top QB and RB prospects.

By Michael Fabiano