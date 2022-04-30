Skip to main content
NFL
Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed

Panthers ‘Out of the Market’ for Veteran Quarterback, Namely Baker Mayfield

The Panthers selected Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral with the 94th overall pick in the third round of Friday night’s NFL draft.

Carolina, who has been seeking quarterback help following the uneven play of Sam Darnold and Cam Newton last season, will not be in the market for a veteran quarterback now that they’ve drafted Corral, their general manager Scott Fitterer confirmed on Friday night, per ESPN’s David Newton.

Rumors and speculation ran rampant in the lead-up to the draft regarding the possibility that Carolina would trade for Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. The intensity of those trade talks reportedly heated up on Friday night, as the Browns and Panthers were negotiating a potential trade that would have sent Mayfield to Carolina. The Panthers were reportedly looking for the Browns to pick up a significant portion of Mayfield’s salary, per The Athletic, but the teams could not ultimately agree on compensation.

After talks broke down, the Panthers selected Corral, seemingly ending any chance of Mayfield ending up in Carolina.

Where Mayfield ultimately ends up remains to be seen, but with Carolina being the one team that he has been linked to consistently over the last month, it will be interesting to see where Cleveland’s former franchise quarterback ends up next.

