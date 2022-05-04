Robert Griffin III put the NFL on notice when he participated in the “Run Rich Run” charity event during the NFL draft, which benefits St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. The 32-year-old former NFL quarterback shook off the cobwebs and ran a blistering 4.48-second 40-yard dash, garnering the interest of a few NFL teams.

Griffin appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, saying his “phone blew up as soon as his time went public.”

“It’s been 10 years and a number of wear and tear on the body, but to run .07 better than I did at the combine, I think that peaked some teams’ interest,” Griffin said.

The former Heisman Trophy winner also did not shy away sharing his interest in possibly returning to the NFL. He said he would like to play for the Cowboys, the Bears or Falcons.

“I’m a young guy. ... We see guys like Tom Brady playing until they're 45 years old,” Griffin said. “He’s got seven Super Bowl rings so that kind of plays into that, and I don’t have any. ... The desire to play is still there.”

Washington drafted Griffin No. 2 in the 2012 NFL draft. He went 16–26 as a starter and threw for 9,721 yards and 43 touchdowns in his NFL career. Griffin also played for the Browns and Ravens in the 2020 season.

After the 2020 season, Griffin went unsigned and signed a multi-year deal to become a college football and NFL analyst for ESPN.