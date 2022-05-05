Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

NFL Planning Diversity Networking Event in May, per Report

The NFL is continuing its efforts to improve diversity among coaching staffs and front offices. The league plans to hold a two-day networking event for “diverse, prospective Club-nominated Head Coaching and General Manager prospects” on May 23 and May 24, according to a memo obtained by ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

The memo explains that each team will send one coaching and one front office prospect that are “senior women and minority high-potential coach or player personnel” candidates to meet with senior officials in decision-making roles.

One hope of this seminar is for owners and team presidents to become familiar with coaches and executives of other teams who may be up for future leadership positions without tampering. In total, 64 people will participate in the event.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The league has been in the spotlight for its lack of diverse hires in leadership positions. In January, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, the Broncos and the Giants alleging discrimination in their hiring processes. He also added the Texans to the suit after the initial filing.

Former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and former NFL defensive assistant Ray Horton both joined Flores’s lawsuit in April, claiming they were the victims of discrimination in their time in the NFL.

The league denied Flores’s claims, but it is still attempting to improve diversity in hiring practices nonetheless. In March, the NFL announced it was forming a “Diversity Advisory Committee” of six outside experts to assess the league’s diversity efforts.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Seattle hosts Pumas in the Concacaf Champions League final
Soccer

LIVE: Seattle Eyes History for MLS in CCL Final

After securing a 2–2 draw in the first leg in Mexico City, Seattle returns home looking to become the first MLS team to win the CCL title

By Avi Creditor
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after he was called for a foul.
Extra Mustard

J.J. Redick Slams Stephen A. Smith’s LeBron James Trade Idea

Redick said trading LeBron would go against the Lakers’ longtime organizational behavior of building around superstars.

By Madison Williams
Arizona Diamondbacks’ pitcher Madison Bumgarner is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister, rear, while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami.
MLB

Fifty Shades of MadBum: An Ejection About an Ump’s Unrequited Love

Arizona’s ace could’ve avoided being ejected Wednesday by simply letting umpire Dan Bellino down softly. Instead, he broke his heart.

By Matt Martell
The NASCAR Cup Series logo printed on the front stretch
Racing

Three Drivers Selected to NASCAR’s Hall of Fame

The three inductees competed in different eras, ranging from 1950 to 2020.

By Madison Williams
ben simmons (3)
NBA

Nets Star Ben Simmons to Undergo Offseason Back Surgery

The former All-Star didn’t suit up for the 76ers or Nets this season, and now faces a lengthy rehab stint.

By Nick Selbe
steve1
More Sports

Essay: 1000 Mile Club An Escape From Feeling The Heavy Weight of Hate

As Steve Brooks writes in his personal essay, “What brings us together is our common interest in running and our goal of becoming better people.’

By Steve Brooks, Special to SI.com
Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
Extra Mustard

Aaron Judge Meets With Fan Who Received His Home Run Ball

The Yankees outfielder shared a heartwarming moment with the young fan.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Betting

Hurts on Eagles’ Support: ‘It’s My Opportunity, It’s My Team’

The third-year quarterback is confident in the direction of the franchise.

By Daniel Chavkin