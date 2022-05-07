Skip to main content
NFL Responds to Former Raiders President Dan Ventrelle’s Claims

On Friday, former Raiders president Dan Ventrelle dropped shocking allegations about the organization following the news that he was no longer team president. The NFL issued a response on Friday night.

Ventrelle alleges that Raiders owner Mark Davis “created a hostile work environment,” and once the former president acknowledged this, he was fired. 

“I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as General Counsel and President,” Ventrelle said. “I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.”

In the NFL’s response sent to Front Office Sports, the league announced that it would be looking into the allegations further.

“We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We will promptly look into the matter.”

Ventrelle claims there were “multiple written complains” about Davis and the Raiders work environment. The former president also says he informed the NFL “to protect the organization and its female employees.”

The NFL did not provide additional information about when the investigation will begin, or about who will conduct it.

