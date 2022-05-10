Three months after winning his second Super Bowl ring, free-agent running back Sony Michel has reportedly decided to take his talents back to his home state.

Michel, 27, is set to sign an undisclosed deal with the Dolphins, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Orlando native led the Rams in rushing yards in 2021, and played a key role during the team’s triumphant run to Super Bowl LVI.

Drafted 31st overall in 2018, Michel arrived in L.A. after the Patriots traded the Super Bowl LIII champion in August in exchange for 2022 fifth and sixth-round picks. After seeing limited touches in the first 12 weeks, his playing time saw a dramatic increase after starter Darrell Henderson went down with a thigh injury.

The switch led to a notable uptick in Michel’s production as he accumulated 129 carries for 540 yards and three touchdowns across six starts to close the season. He finished the year with a team-best 845 rushing yards while also contributing 128 receiving yards, four rushing scores and one TD reception.

Michel rushed 13 times for 58 yards in the Rams’ Wild Card win over the Cardinals before again ceding touches following the returns of Henderson and Cam Akers. He recorded 13 carries for 22 yards over the next three games.

In Miami under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, Michel will join a crowded backfield with an intriguing mix of talent. He’ll be expected to compete for reps against holdovers Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, as well as fellow free-agent signings Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, who is still recovering from a significant knee injury.

More NFL Coverage:

• Giants Release CB James Bradberry After Two Seasons With Team

• Monday Night Football Doubleheader Announced for Week 2 of 2022 Season

• Dallas’s Mayor Says City Deserves a Second NFL Team

• All Dolphins: Dolphins Defense Post-Draft Roster Breakdown

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins.