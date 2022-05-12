Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

NFL Announces Chiefs vs. Buccaneers for Week 4 ‘SNF’ Matchup

The full 2022 NFL schedule drops at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but the league released a huge Week 4 matchup on Thursday morning that will bring a lot of hype.

A Super Bowl LV rematch between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 on Sunday Night Football. The game will be located in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium, which is where the Super Bowl was played in 2021.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lost in 2021 at the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The two teams have not played against each other since.

This rematch gives the Chiefs a chance to redeem themselves against the “GOAT” of football in what will most likely be Brady’s last season. The quarterback previously retired for a few weeks before un-retiring in March. He has not said when he anticipates actually retiring. However, this week, Brady allegedly signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to act as their lead analyst once he retires from playing.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

This is the second primetime game for the Chiefs that was released before the entire NFL schedule. During the NFL draft, it was announced that the Chiefs would be playing their fellow AFC West team, the Chargers, in the first game of the season on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 15. This will also be the first Amazon Prime TNF broadcasted game. 

Stay tuned to hear the full 2022 NFL schedule on Thursday night.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday 

Breaking
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOVdončić_H
NBA

Luka Doncic vs. the Suns: ‘We’re Playing Chess Right Now’

Inside the battle between a historic scorer and top-flight defense.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Joshua Pacio_courtesy ONE
MMA

Exclusive: Pacio-Brooks Bout Announced as ONE 158 Main Event

The strawweight champion will defend his title on June 3, Sports Illustrated has learned.

By Justin Barrasso
BYU football quarterback Jaren Hall flexes after a win
College Football

BYU Football Is Ready for Its Closeup

On the cusp of a program-altering conference shift, the Cougars are drawing on decades of tradition as they look to 2022 and beyond.

By Patrick Andres
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) steals the ball from Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) to end the game in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
Play
NBA

Bucks Showcase Championship Pedigree in Crucial Comeback Win

Winning defensive plays and clutch shots helped Milwaukee surge back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to take a 3–2 series lead.

By Chris Mannix
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday blocks Celtics guard Marcus Smart’s shot.
Play
NBA

Holiday’s Clutch Defense Seals Bucks’ Stunning Game 5 Comeback

Jrue Holiday’s blocked shot and steal in the final 10 seconds of the game completed a wild comeback as Milwaukee took a 3–2 series lead over the Celtics.

By Nick Selbe
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30)
WNBA

Breanna Stewart Placed in Health and Safety Protocols, Shades WNBA

WNBA players continue to test positive for COVID-19 as they blame commercial flying for putting them at risk.

By Madison Williams
Kenny Atkinson coaches for the Nets
NBA

Lakers to Interview Atkinson for Coaching Vacancy, per Report

The Los Angeles coaching search continues after Frank Vogel’s dismissal.

By Daniel Chavkin
aaron judge
MLB

Cashman: Yankees Won’t Address Judge Extension During Season

The two sides discussed a contract extension during the offseason but failed to come to an agreement.

By Nick Selbe