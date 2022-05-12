The full 2022 NFL schedule drops at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but the league released a huge Week 4 matchup on Thursday morning that will bring a lot of hype.

A Super Bowl LV rematch between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 on Sunday Night Football. The game will be located in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium, which is where the Super Bowl was played in 2021.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lost in 2021 at the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The two teams have not played against each other since.

This rematch gives the Chiefs a chance to redeem themselves against the “GOAT” of football in what will most likely be Brady’s last season. The quarterback previously retired for a few weeks before un-retiring in March. He has not said when he anticipates actually retiring. However, this week, Brady allegedly signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to act as their lead analyst once he retires from playing.

This is the second primetime game for the Chiefs that was released before the entire NFL schedule. During the NFL draft, it was announced that the Chiefs would be playing their fellow AFC West team, the Chargers, in the first game of the season on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 15. This will also be the first Amazon Prime TNF broadcasted game.

Stay tuned to hear the full 2022 NFL schedule on Thursday night.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday