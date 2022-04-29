Chiefs to Host Chargers in Home Opener, First Game on Amazon Prime

With the NFL's expansion to Amazon Prime for games starting this coming season, it only made sense for two premier opponents to square off against each other in a historic event. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was revealed that it will be the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off Thursday Night Football on Prime.

Kansas City will face its AFC West rivals on Thursday, September 15 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The 2022 season's first Thursday night game streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video will also air on a local over-the-air affiliate in the Kansas City area. Following the announcement, Chiefs President Mark Donovan issued a statement explaining how excited he and the team are to be making history later in the year.

It’s an incredible honor and opportunity to be selected for the inaugural game of Prime Video’s first season as the exclusive streaming partner of Thursday Night Football. We’re proud that Amazon took this opportunity to showcase our fans and the Arrowhead Experience when we host the Chargers for our home opener at GEHA Field this season and look forward to seeing the rest of our 2022 schedule next month.

The NFL and Amazon have been working on expanding their partnership over the last couple of years, and this new development marks the highest point of the venture. In November of 2021, Amazon announced that there would be 15 regular-season games and one preseason game broadcast on the platform for the next decade-plus. To launch its full-time slate in 2022, two of the NFL's brightest young stars in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will go toe-to-toe in Kansas City.

The Chiefs lead their all-time series against the Chargers, boasting a record of 65-58-1. The two teams split their matchups last season, with the Chargers taking game one in Kansas City and the Chiefs winning an overtime thriller in Los Angeles later in the year. Moving forward, it's expected that the two franchises will battle for AFC West supremacy. For the Chiefs' home crowd, they'll get to see the renewed rivalry firsthand in September while viewers watch on local television or Amazon Prime Video.