Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

NFL Legend Anthony Munoz Lands New Job With Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP)—The Pro Football Hall of Fame has hired Anthony Muñoz as its first Chief Football Relationship Officer.

The hall said Thursday that the 1998 inductee will engage with current and prospective business partners and sponsors; be involved in philanthropic efforts for the museum; promoting the hall’s mission and initiatives. He will report directly to Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

“I’m excited to step into this role, and I do so with great humility,” Muñoz said. “The hall is about the game of football, about people. … Everything that’s included in the Hall of Fame is why I’m excited to be part of this team.”

Porter said Muñoz will help open doors for the hall as it strives to build relationships and expand its reach nationally.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Anthony’s personality and football credibility are perfectly suited for this new position,” Porter said. “He is widely regarded as one of the best to play offensive tackle in the NFL. He understands the demands of the game and what it takes to become a Hall of Famer. As founder of the Anthony Muñoz Foundation, he also understands the nonprofit world and what it takes to reach and sustain excellence in that environment.”

The third player selected overall in the 1980 draft, by Cincinnati, Muñoz became an immediate starter, made nine All-Pro teams, helped the Bengals win two AFC titles, and was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1980s and the NFL 100 All-Time Team. In 1991, he was the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

“There is not a guy more universally well-received than Anthony Muñoz,” said fellow Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks with the media.
College Football

Iowa AD Thinks NCAA Should Change Transfer Rule Amid NIL Concerns

Gary Barta has an idea for how college sports can regulate the new system.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cam Newton with the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Panthers GM: ‘Lines of Communication Open’ With Cam Newton

Scott Fitterer: “He’s a leader, he’s a team first-guy, he’s a competitor… so we have no problem bringing him in.”

By Wilton Jackson
Angel McCoughtry
WNBA

Lynx Announce Buyout of Former All-Star Angel McCoughtry

The longtime WNBA star appeared in two games after signing with Minnesota in February.

By Jelani Scott
Josh Allen runs against the Rams.
NFL

NFL Announces Week 1 Slate, Home Openers for All 32 Teams

The games were released two hours ahead of the full league schedule for 2022.

By Dan Lyons
Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby,
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Shocks World Again By Skipping Preakness

The 80-1 Derby winner will not go for the Triple Crown, as trainer Eric Reed and owner Rick Dawson stood up to the entire racing industry and put their horse first.

By Pat Forde
Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested in Colorado, Sheriff Confirms

The 23-year-old receiver is entering his third NFL season in 2022.

By Jelani Scott
A New England Patriots helmet.
NFL

Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti Has Died

The former kicker and wide receiver played for the first ever Boston Patriots team.

By Daniel Chavkin
New Zealand poses with the champions trophy in the men’s championship final of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018.
More Sports

Rugby World Cups to Be Played in United States for First Time

About 25 American venues have placed bids to host the 2031 and 2033 tournaments.

By Associated Press