It’s time for a new era of Steelers football as the team enters its first season with a new starting quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie year in 2004.

Pittsburgh has yet to name its starting quarterback for the 2022 season, but the team has made some big quarterback moves this offseason.

In March, the Steelers traded for Mitch Trubisky, the former Bills backup. In April, the team drafted Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh. The Steelers already had Mason Rudolph on the roster as a backup. He’s played in 17 games in three seasons.

Last season, the Steelers finished second in the AFC North standings with a 9–7–1 record. They lost in their wild-card game vs. the Chiefs.

So, who will Pittsburgh’s new quarterback be playing this year? The Steelers will travel the least out of every NFL team this upcoming season as they are scheduled to only play in the Eastern time zone. Their furthest opponent are the Dolphins, which is about a 17-hour drive from Heinz Field.

Here’s when the Steelers will play each of their 2022 season opponents.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Bengals

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Patriots

Week 3: Thursday, September 22 at Browns

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Jets

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Bills

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Buccaneers

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Dolphins

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Eagles

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Saints

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Bengals

Week 12: Monday, November 28 at Colts

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Falcons

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Ravens

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Panthers

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Raiders

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Ravens

Week 18: Date TBD vs. Browns

