Rams 2022 Schedule Released: Los Angeles’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

After finishing last season on the NFL’s mountaintop, the Rams will look to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2022, something that has not been done since the Patriots did so in 2003 and ’04.

During the offseason, Los Angeles lost several pieces from its championship season. Star pass rusher Von Miller took his talents to Buffalo, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth retired, cornerback Darious Williams,signed with the Jaguars and wideout Robert Woods was traded to the Titans. But in return, the Rams secured a massive contract extension with Matthew Stafford and added Bobby Wagner to the team on a five-year deal.

Here’s who Los Angeles will face next season.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Thursday, September 8 vs. Bills

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Falcons

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Cardinals

Week 4: Monday, October 3 at 49ers

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Cowboys

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Panthers

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. 49ers

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Buccaneers

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Cardinals

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Saints

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Chiefs

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Seahawks

Week 14: Thursday, December 8 vs. Raiders

Week 15: Monday, December 19 at Packers

Week 16: Sunday, December 25 vs. Broncos

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Chargers

Week 18: Pool Dates TBD at Seahawks

Home Games

Week 1: Thursday, September 8 vs. Bills

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Falcons

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Cowboys

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. 49ers

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Cardinals

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Seahawks

Week 14: Thursday, December 8 vs. Raiders

Week 16: Sunday, December 25 vs. Broncos

Away Games: