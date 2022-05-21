Skip to main content
Joe Burrow, Lane Kiffin, and Bob Cousy on Today's SI Feed

Giants’ Kadarius Toney Had Minor Knee Surgery, per Report

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney reportedly had a minor arthroscopic knee procedure, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The procedure has been the reason why Toney has remained on the sideline wearing a red jersey during the team’s organized activities this spring. However, per Leonard, Toney is expected to be ready for the Giants training camp in July.

New York drafted Toney at No. 20 in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Florida. The former Gator dealt with several injuries that limited his production on the field in his first season, including those to his ankle, quad and oblique. He also had shoulder injuries and missed a big portion of training camp last year because of a hamstring strain.

Toney recorded 57 receptions for 420 yards. Days before the 2022 NFL draft, the team was reportedly looking to trade Toney. However, it appears Toney will remain with the team and seeks to get healthier over the next couple weeks leading up to training camp. 

For more New York Giants coverage, go to Giants Country. 

