NFL

Bills Players Paying for Funeral of Buffalo Shooting Victim

The Bills are helping the Buffalo community heal following a grocery store shooting that killed ten people earlier this month, and the team is now handling funeral expenses for the family of one victim. 

Bills special teams player Taiwan Jones was told by members of a Buffalo non-profit that there was a family that couldn’t afford the funeral expenses for someone who was killed in the shooting. When Jones found out that the family couldn’t afford the funeral expenses, he and some teammates got a quote from a funeral home and covered the $15,000 bill for the service.

Jones’s gesture is the latest in a string of good deeds from the Bills in the community, who last week had 80 players visit the neighborhood surrounding the Tops grocery store. With the grocery store closed, the players helped establish a food distribution location nearby to help families in the area receive the food they need.

The Bills will kick off their 2022 season in September after recording a third straight playoff appearance last year.

