Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Stephen Curry, George Kittle and Drake on Today's SI Feed
Stephen Curry, George Kittle and Drake on Today's SI Feed

Cardinals Will Participate in HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ for 2022

The NFL announced Monday the Cardinals will be featured in this season’s Hard Knocks In Season on HBO and HBO Max. The exact premiere date is unknown, but it will hit screens sometime in November. 

The longstanding show Hard Knocks has been a staple of HBO for years as viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at the drama that occurs during an NFL team’s training camp. But in 2021, the new show gave a different spin on things. Instead of training camp, cameras show teams right in the thick of an NFL season. 

The Cardinals had an interesting 2021 and maybe even a more dramatic offseason that could bleed into the new season. They started last season 7–0, but ended the year 11–6 after a late-season swoon. The playoffs was no kinder to Arizona. The Cardinals were blown out by the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFC Wild Card. 

During the offseason, star quarterback Kyler Murray scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. At the time, it was unclear what prompted the move. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Later that same month in February, Murray’s agent released a statement urging the Cardinals to prioritize reaching a long-term deal with Murray, seemingly making it clear that the signal-caller wants a deal sooner rather than later. This is the first offseason where Murray is eligible for an extension.

After that, the Cardinals picked up Murray’s fifth-year option and it was reported that he is expected to come to terms on an agreement for a long-term extension in Arizona at some point this summer. The two sides have yet to agree to a deal. The storyline could make for must-watch television. 

More NFL Coverage:

Browns Re-Sign Former Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, per Report
Andrew Whitworth Won’t Shut Door on Possible NFL Comeback
Giants’ Kadarius Toney Had Minor Knee Surgery, per Report
• All Cardinals: Arizona Cardinals Announce Preseason Schedule; OTAs to Begin

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

jimbo fisher
College Football

Jimbo Fisher, Reporter Talk Texas A&M’s NIL Situation in Awkward Exchange

Fisher: “Nobody wants the truth. You want a story and a click and a hit.”

By Nick Selbe
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts reacts after his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers and Yankees Flip Flop at the Top

For the second straight week, we have a new No. 1 team.

By Will Laws
Kylian Mbappe is staying at PSG
Soccer

The Ugliness That Surrounds Kylian Mbappé’s Transfer Saga

Mbappé’s decision to spurn Real Madrid is a win for PSG and the star’s bank account, but so many aspects of the deal speak to the odiousness engulfing the game.

By Jonathan Wilson
Jimbo Fisher coaching Texas A&M.
Play
College Football

Fisher Says He Hasn’t Spoken to Saban Since NIL Comments

Fisher also criticized social media and reporters for perpetuating inaccurate information about Texas A&M and its NIL deals.

By Joseph Salvador
Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with players before visiting the site of the deadly Tops shooting.
NFL

Bills Players Paying for Funeral of Buffalo Shooting Victim

The Bills are doing their part to help the Buffalo community heal.

By Mike McDaniel
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

Heat-Celtics Game 4 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics.

By Kyle Wood
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Najee Harris Looks to Build on Rookie Success

But how will change at QB affect Pittsburgh’s pass catchers?

By Shawn Childs
Charles Barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley vs. Stephen A. Smith: Who Had the Best Entrance?

Both made epic entrances to their latest pregame shows.

By Jimmy Traina