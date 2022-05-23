Cardinals Will Participate in HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ for 2022

The NFL announced Monday the Cardinals will be featured in this season’s Hard Knocks In Season on HBO and HBO Max. The exact premiere date is unknown, but it will hit screens sometime in November.

The longstanding show Hard Knocks has been a staple of HBO for years as viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at the drama that occurs during an NFL team’s training camp. But in 2021, the new show gave a different spin on things. Instead of training camp, cameras show teams right in the thick of an NFL season.

The Cardinals had an interesting 2021 and maybe even a more dramatic offseason that could bleed into the new season. They started last season 7–0, but ended the year 11–6 after a late-season swoon. The playoffs was no kinder to Arizona. The Cardinals were blown out by the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFC Wild Card.

During the offseason, star quarterback Kyler Murray scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. At the time, it was unclear what prompted the move.

Later that same month in February, Murray’s agent released a statement urging the Cardinals to prioritize reaching a long-term deal with Murray, seemingly making it clear that the signal-caller wants a deal sooner rather than later. This is the first offseason where Murray is eligible for an extension.

After that, the Cardinals picked up Murray’s fifth-year option and it was reported that he is expected to come to terms on an agreement for a long-term extension in Arizona at some point this summer. The two sides have yet to agree to a deal. The storyline could make for must-watch television.

