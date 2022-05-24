Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Attorney Representing Dwayne Haskins’s Widow Responds to Release of Toxicology Report

The attorney representing Dwayne Hasksins’s widow, Kalabrya Haskins, released a statement Monday on behalf of his client shortly after a Miami Herald report divulged the circumstances surrounding his death on April 9. 

The newspaper obtained the autopsy report released by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office and it revealed that Haskins’s blood-alcohol level was .20 and the fluid level was .24 at the time of his death. The legal blood alcohol content limit in Florida is .08.

“On behalf of Dwayne’s wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work,” Rick Ellsley said in the statement.

The report said Haskins was out drinking “heavily” at a nightclub the night before his death, where he reportedly got into a fight and left. The quarterback also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs that are used as a medical anesthetic but can also be used recreationally.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Haskins was walking on a “limited access facility” at 6:37 a.m. and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the medical examiner’s report, investigators found his car on the side of I-595 with a “female companion” inside the vehicle. The nature of Haskins’s relationship with the unnamed woman was not included in the report. A 911 call from his wife surfaced after his death, where she can be heard telling the operator that her husband was stranded on the side of a highway and had to walk to get gas. At the time of the call, she was in Pittsburgh. 

The medical examiner’s report said Haskins was “reportedly witnessed waving cars down on the shoulder” of I-595 before he was struck.

Breaking
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium; Kyler Murray warming up before a game; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Play
NFL

MAQB: Dan Snyder Removal Vote Could Swing On Investigation

NFL owners are reluctant to set a precedent for removing one of their own, but they could be moved to do so pending an ongoing investigation. Plus, insight on Kyler Murray and Aaron Donald skipping OTAs, the Colts’ decision to sign Nick Foles and more.

By Albert Breer
Mito Pereira walks to the 15th tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament
Golf

Mito Pereira Gives Classy Interview After Collapse at PGA (Video)

The tour rookie was gracious with his time after disaster struck on the 72nd hole of the tournament.

By Zach Koons
May 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) stands at third base during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

MLB Spokesman Explains Decision to Suspend Josh Donaldson

The Yankees third baseman received a one-game suspension Monday for comments directed toward White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

By Jelani Scott
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

After Months of Controversy, Novak Djokovic is Back to Business at French Open

In his first Grand Slam match in 253 days, Novak Djokovic put the past eight months of controversy aside to show why he’ll again be a force at the 2022 French Open.

By Jon Wertheim
brendan langley
NFL

Video Emerges Showing Ex-NFL WR Fighting Airline Employee

Brendan Langley, who was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft and mostly played special teams, was arrested after the encounter.

By Nick Selbe
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson runs down the first-base line after a hit.
Play
MLB

MLB Suspends, Fines Josh Donaldson After ‘Jackie’ Comments

The Yankees third baseman plans to appeal the league’s ruling.

By Zach Koons
Nuggets president Tim Connelly pointing after a game.
NBA

Report: President Tim Connelly to Leave Nuggets for Timberwolves

Minnesota will poach one of the game’s top executives from Denver with a sizable—and unique—offer.

By Zach Koons
Nick Foles throws a pass in the snow for the Bears.
NFL

Colts Officially Add Nick Foles as Matt Ryan’s Backup

Indianapolis adds playoff experience to the quarterback room.

By Daniel Chavkin