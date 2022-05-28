Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Marcus Mariota Asked About Being Mentor to Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)—Marcus Mariota is saying all the right things about mentoring Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Mariota would prefer to perform that mentoring role as the Falcons starter.

After starting a combined six games the past three seasons with Tennessee and Las Vegas, Mariota is determined to seize his opportunity to revive his career with the Falcons.

“For me personally the last couple of years was a learning opportunity,” Mariota said after Thursday’s offseason workout. “Previously when I was at Tennessee I had an opportunity to play. I was a starter. Being around that and then going and learning for a couple of years, I’m kind of hungry to get back on the field again.”

Mariota has been reunited with Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith, the Titans’ former offensive coordinator. Mariota says his adjustment period in Atlanta has been “awesome”—including getting to know Ridder and the Falcons’ only returning quarterback, Feleipe Franks.

Mariota said he’s not reluctant to assume a mentoring role.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I kind of always view that relationship in the quarterback room as important and special. I always felt that a good quarterback room can allow everybody to be better and allow everybody to grow. … At the end of the day if they’ve got questions or I’ve got questions, they’re a great set of eyes for me as well.”

Mariota came to the Titans with high expectations as the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Mariota eventually lost the starting job at Tennessee to Ryan Tannehill before playing behind Derek Carr with the Raiders.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Falcons signed Mariota to an $18.75 million, two-year deal on March 21 on the same day they traded 14-year starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. Atlanta then selected Ridder from Cincinnati in the third round of the draft.

The Ryan trade creates both opportunity and pressure for his successor. Mariota is the favorite to open the season as the starter.

Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who played with Mariota in Las Vegas before being acquired in a trade on May 13, says he remembers Mariota’s poise when he replaced an injured Carr in Las Vegas.

“Everybody was kind of panicking because Derek Carr is a tree; he’s rooted in there,” Edwards said. “Marcus was like ‘Hey man, I’ve been here before.’ You know, cool, calm and collected. ... I feel like if anybody can do that job, it’s him.”

Ryan threw for more than 3,700 yards in 12 consecutive seasons, including 10 straight with more than 4,000 yards. Mariota’s career high was 3,426 yards in 2016, his second season.

Smith says Mariota, 28, doesn’t need to measure himself against the standards set by Ryan — even if that’s exactly the comparisons the next Falcons quarterback will face.

“I’m not asking him to come in here and be Matt Ryan or be Peyton Manning,” Smith said Thursday. “Be Marcus Mariota. That’s what we want.”

Smith said he hopes Mariota makes good use of the time spent watching from the sideline the past three seasons.

“Everybody, you get another shot at something and there are lessons learned and there are hard lessons,” Smith said. “You take something the right way and you’re more appreciative of the opportunity. ... It’s been fun being around him again, not just as a player but as a person.”

Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London said Mariota already has shown he’ll be a mentor for Ridder.

“He has done it,” London said. “It’s just the type guy Marcus is. He’s a great teammate. He’s going to do whatever he can to help the team and guys follow suit.”

Breaking
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

YOU MAY LIKE

Miles Boykin practices for the Steelers.
NFL

New Steelers WR Miles Boykin Shares Why He Used to Hate Franchise

The former Ravens receiver had a pretty good reason to root against Pittsburgh.

By Daniel Chavkin
CeeDee Lamb puts his arms up.
NFL

Jones: CeeDee Is An Upgrade Over Cooper as Cowboys WR1

Dallas traded Cooper to the Browns in the offseason.

By Daniel Chavkin
Giants designated hitter Joc Pederson (23) walks back to the dugout after striking out.
MLB

Giants’ Pederson Explains Fantasy Football Beef With Reds’ Pham

The San Francisco slugger said that the Cincinnati outfielder accused him of bending the rules in their fantasy football league.

By Zach Koons
Charles Leclerc during 2022 Monaco GP practice
Formula1

Monaco Grand Prix Preview: Can Charles Leclerc End His Jinx?

The Ferrari star has yet to finish a F1 race on his home track.

By Madeline Coleman
Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots in front of Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.
NBA

Jimmy Butler Wills Battered Heat to Game 7

Battling a knee injury and playing with a depleted roster, Butler put out a potentially pivotal performance in Game 6.

By Chris Mannix
May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to the basket defended by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) in the first half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden.
Extra Mustard

Haslem Thanks Draymond for Inspiration After Heat’s Game 6 Win

The Warriors star declared that Golden State would play Boston in the NBA Finals, and the Miami veteran thanked him for the extra motivation.

By Mike McDaniel
May 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) reacts after scoring the game winning goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center.
NHL

Last-Second Goal Sends Avalanche to Conference Finals

Darren Helm’s goal with 5.6 seconds left lifted Colorado over the Blues into the Western Conference finals.

By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler hits a layup over Robert Williams.
NBA

Butler Carries Heat to Series-Tying Victory, Forces Game 7

The Heat forward dropped 47 points, keeping Miami’s season alive and sending the series back to South Florida.

By Daniel Chavkin