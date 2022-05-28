Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

New Steelers WR Miles Boykin Shares Why He Used to Hate Franchise

Wide receiver Miles Boykin is switching sides in one of the NFL’s premier rivalries, going to the Steelers after playing for the Ravens since 2019.

In the 2019 draft, Pittsburgh chose to draft wide receiver Diontae Johnson over Boykin in the third round, allowing Boykin to fall to Baltimore. The wide receiver believed that the Steelers were considering him for that pick, making it easier for him to dislike the team when the Ravens took him.

“It was crazy because I thought the Steelers were going to draft me originally,” Boykin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko. “But when I got to Baltimore, it was like, ‘No, I hate Pittsburgh.’”

In Boykin’s three seasons with Baltimore, he totaled just 470 yards and seven touchdowns in 40 games. Baltimore waived him in the offseason, paving the way for the Steelers to claim him.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite just catching one pass for six yards last year, Boykin still believes he can contribute after a difficult 2021 season.

“Crazy injuries,” Boykin said. “Had a hamstring I pretty much dealt with the whole season, a finger injury I dealt with the whole season, but now I’m healthy and I’m ready to go.”

The Steelers’ first game vs. Baltimore isn’t until December, so Boykin will have to wait a while to potentially get revenge on his former team. However, he is going to have play his way onto a deep wide receiver depth chart first.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers. 

Breaking
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

YOU MAY LIKE

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota during the team’s OTAs.
NFL

Marcus Mariota Asked About Being Mentor to Rookie QB Ridder

The veteran enters his first year with the Falcons, as the team’s presumptive starter.

By Associated Press
CeeDee Lamb puts his arms up.
NFL

Jones: CeeDee Is An Upgrade Over Cooper as Cowboys WR1

Dallas traded Cooper to the Browns in the offseason.

By Daniel Chavkin
Giants designated hitter Joc Pederson (23) walks back to the dugout after striking out.
MLB

Giants’ Pederson Explains Fantasy Football Beef With Reds’ Pham

The San Francisco slugger said that the Cincinnati outfielder accused him of bending the rules in their fantasy football league.

By Zach Koons
Charles Leclerc during 2022 Monaco GP practice
Formula1

Monaco Grand Prix Preview: Can Charles Leclerc End His Jinx?

The Ferrari star has yet to finish a F1 race on his home track.

By Madeline Coleman
Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots in front of Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.
NBA

Jimmy Butler Wills Battered Heat to Game 7

Battling a knee injury and playing with a depleted roster, Butler put out a potentially pivotal performance in Game 6.

By Chris Mannix
May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to the basket defended by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) in the first half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden.
Extra Mustard

Haslem Thanks Draymond for Inspiration After Heat’s Game 6 Win

The Warriors star declared that Golden State would play Boston in the NBA Finals, and the Miami veteran thanked him for the extra motivation.

By Mike McDaniel
May 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) reacts after scoring the game winning goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center.
NHL

Last-Second Goal Sends Avalanche to Conference Finals

Darren Helm’s goal with 5.6 seconds left lifted Colorado over the Blues into the Western Conference finals.

By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler hits a layup over Robert Williams.
NBA

Butler Carries Heat to Series-Tying Victory, Forces Game 7

The Heat forward dropped 47 points, keeping Miami’s season alive and sending the series back to South Florida.

By Daniel Chavkin