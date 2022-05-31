Fox Unveils No. 1 Broadcasting Team for 2022 NFL Season

As teams around the league gear up for OTAs, Fox has announced its top broadcasting team for the 2022 season following the departure of longtime announcing combo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Kevin Burkhardt steps in as lead play-by-play announcer in Buck’s stead, with former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen stepping in to replace Aikman. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi return as sideline reporters, along with rules expert Mike Pereira.

“We’re thrilled to have this team steward our industry leading and award-winning coverage as we embark on our 29th NFL season, highlighted by our 10th Super Bowl,” FOX Sports president of production/operations and executive producer Brad Zager said. “Last season, Kevin and Greg showed viewers their undeniable chemistry and ability to call football at an elite level. We can’t wait for fans to see what they’re going to bring to America’s Game of the Week, the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVII.”

Buck and Aikman each made high-profile exits to ESPN to helm the network’s Monday Night Football broadcast. In March, Aikman told SI‘s Jimmy Traina he was perplexed at Fox’s decision to let him walk away, though said htere were no hard feelings with how the relationship ended.

“You know look, it’s a business. Fox is welcome to do whatever it is that they feel is in their best interest as I am and as everybody is,” Aikman said. “So there’s no hard feelings about anything. I had a great 21 years at Fox. I guess what’s perplexing to me is that I had no conversation with my boss until he called me to congratulate me on my contract with ESPN. So I don’t know, I guess it’s disappointing.”

“I would’ve thought that there would’ve been a conversation at least. And then when I did talk with him, when he called to congratulate me, I just asked for an explanation on some things that I didn’t quite understand and he opted not to do that as well. So, I guess that’s where it’s left, that’s how I’ll leave Fox and that’s fine. I’m excited about ESPN and thrilled to be continuing to work with Joe.”

