NFL

Browns Players Explain ‘Crazy Thing’ With Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr.

The relationship between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. was a huge storyline for the time that those two played together. It ultimately led to the Browns releasing Beckham in the middle of last season because of how the connection wasn’t working.

Now that Mayfield is on his way out as well, members of the Browns are starting to speak out over what happened. Second-year players Greg Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went on the Varsity House podcast to explain their point of view of the relationship.

“It was just so much, that relationship, those relationships just from the whole entire thing was just off, honestly,” Newsome said. “And yes it was distracting, but I knew like at the end of the day I still had to do my job.”

The two Browns teammates have nothing against either Beckham or Mayfield individually. Owusu-Koramoah called Beckham “one of the best teammates I’ve had,” while Newsome called him “the best teammate.”

However, Newsome also described Mayfield as “a great teammate, too,” which he called the “crazy thing” about the “off” situation with the two. The cornerback mentioned he would often go out to dinner with Mayfield and the rest of the offense, and the quarterback would treat him well throughout their time together.

Since both Newsome and Owusu-Koramoah both play on defense, they said they tried not get too involved in any of this potential drama.

“At the end of the day we play defense, so we don’t have to worry about the guy throwing us the ball, we ain’t gotta worry about the guy catching the ball,” Newsome said.

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

