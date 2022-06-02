Jason Garrett Pays Tribute to Former Cowboys Star Marion Barber

Former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber was found dead in his Frisco, Texas apartment on Wednesday. He was 38.

The Cowboys released a statement mourning Barber’s death on Wednesday evening. Barber’s former coach, Jason Garrett, also tweeted out his condolences.

“I am truly heartbroken to hear the incredibly sad news of Marion Barber’s passing,” Garrett wrote. “He was a rare guy! Marion played the game with such passion! He had a deep-down love for football and it showed in everything that he did!”

Garrett continued to praise Barber in his Twitter thread, noting “Marion was so genuine, so selfless, so giving.”

Barber earned Pro Bowl honors in 2007, two years after he was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL draft. He sits eighth in rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns on Dallas’s all-time rushing lists.