In a memo released Thursday afternoon, the NFL and NFLPA announced the league is suspending their joint COVID-19 proticols “effective immediately.”

“Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately,” the memo said. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic.”

Throughout the 2021 season, the NFL slowly began to loosen the protocols it put in place to combat the pandemic. In December, the league stopped testing all vaccinated players, then stopped testing all unvaccinated players in January.

Among the protocols being lifted are mandatory testing of players and staff, mandatory use of masks and mandatory wearing of Kinexon devices.

Last month, the NFL attempted to put participants of this week’s scouting combine in a “bubble” to prevent further spread, but back tracked after pushback from agents and the NFLPA.

If the spread of COVID-19 rises again, the NFL says it will work with the NFLPA to possibly reinstate parts of the Protocols.

“Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the Protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community.”

More Football Coverage: