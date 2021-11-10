Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Report: NFL Fines Aaron Rodgers, Packers for Violating Protocols

Author:

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers's status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks still uncertain, the NFL has apparently reached a conclusion regarding consequences for the reigning MVP and the team.

The league has reportedly issued a $300,000 fine to the Packers for violating the COVID-19 protocols established by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard have also each been fined $14,650.

The fines for Rodgers and Lazard are because the pair attended a Halloween party, per Mark Maske of The Washington Post. The Packers fine results from a failure to uphold COVID-19 protocols, including having Rodgers attend press conference while not wearing a mask.

The Packers were also notified that any future violations of protocols could result in a possible change of draft position or the loss of draft picks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The league's policy states that Rodgers is eligible to come off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, once his mandatory 10-day quarantine period has ended. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers will play if available.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he was feeling better after experiencing symptoms earlier and would do individual workouts while he's away from the team. He will also undergo some testing to make sure his heart is in the proper condition for physical exertion, which will be the determining factor for whether or not he'll be able to play on Sunday.

For more Packers coverage, check out Packer Central.

