Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Matt Patricia Leading Candidate for Patriots’ Play-Caller, per Report

So far this offseason, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has given no indication on who would be calling offensive plays this year after the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. However, a frontrunner may have just emerged. 

It’s trending that senior football advisor Matt Patricia will get play-calling duties, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. An official decision hasn’t been made and offensive assistant Joe Judge is also being considered for the role but Patricia’s workload in the spring suggests that he will get the task. 

McDaniels left New England to take the Raiders coaching job and Patricia returned to the Patriots after he was fired as coach of the Lions after the 2020 season. Patricia first joined the Patriots in 2004 and eventually became the team’s defensive coordinator before leaving for Detroit in 2018. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He re-joined Belichick and Co. in 2021 and it appears he could serve in an expanded role in 2022.  During his three years with the Lions, the team posted a 13–29–1 record.

More NFL Coverage:

Josh McDaniels Explains the Lessons He’s Learned
100 Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Season
There Will Never Be Another Frank Gore
MMQB: Carson Wentz Making the Most of His Possible Last Shot at Starting

Breaking
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

YOU MAY LIKE

UCLA’s Maya Brady (7) celebrates after a home run during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against Oklahoma.
College

Maya Brady, Tom Brady’s Niece, Shines in WCWS Semi vs. Oklahoma

The UCLA slugger was pivotal in the Bruins upset victory over the Sooners.

By Zach Koons
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

Aaron Donald, Rams Agree to Historic Contract

The star defensive lineman will be back in Los Angeles on a re-worked deal next season.

By Zach Koons
Peyton Manning during half time event between the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL

Report: Broncos Bidders Approached Peyton Manning

All four groups reportedly gauged if he was interested in joining their group as an adviser or minority partner.

By Joseph Salvador
Golfer Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament.
Golf

Phil Mickelson Apologizes for Comments, Announces LIV Golf Deal

The six-time major champion explained his reasoning for the controversial move ahead of the series’s first event this weekend.

By Zach Koons
russell westbrook
NBA

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Hints at Plan for Russell Westbrook

The head coach: “Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen.”

By Nick Selbe
Rams coach Sean McVay looks on during organized team activities.
Extra Mustard

Sean McVay Marries Longtime Fiancée Veronika Khomyn

The 36-year-old officially tied the knot over the weekend.

By Zach Koons
Leann Bowen, Jeff Ingold, Tina Pawlik, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Bill Wrubel, Phoebe Walsh, and Nick Mohammed, winners of Outstanding Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, in the press room at the 73rd Emmy Awards.
Play
Extra Mustard

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Says Show Will End After Season Three

This show was originally planned to be three seasons and it looks like nothing has changed.

By Joseph Salvador
Heat president Pat Riley sits in the arena prior to the game between the Heat and Grizzlies.
Extra Mustard

Pat Riley Not Planning to Retire Just Yet

The 77-year-old team president had some fun with the media when the topic of retirement came up.

By Joseph Salvador