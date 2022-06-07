Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp, per Report

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to attend the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

Samuel’s decision to be present for minicamp comes after he missed voluntary organized team activities following a trade request made in April. The 2021 first-team All-Pro was reportedly unhappy with the way he was used in the offense last year, and he’s struggled to make headway in contract-extension negotiations with the 49ers. 

Last week, 49ers general manager John Lynch made clear that the organization still had no plans to move on from Samuel before the start of the 2022 season and that the team was wholly committed to having him on the roster this fall.

“We haven’t traded him, and I’d be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season,” Lynch said on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In attending mandatory minicamp, Samuel will be exempt from any possible fines the franchise could hand him. 

Samuel, 26, is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after having a breakout season with the 49ers in 2021. Not only did he catch 77 passes for 1,405 yards, but he also rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries. He finished the year with 14 total touchdowns and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

More NFL Coverage:

• The Fantasy Case Against Cooper Kupp
• Tony Romo Reacts to Marion Barber’s Death on Twitter
• Report: 49ers Excuse Garoppolo’s Absence From Minicamp
• All 49ers: Trey Lance is "Making it Tough" on 49ers' Defense Says DeMeco Ryans

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers 

Breaking
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) on the floor after a collision in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Is Where He Wants To Be: On Edge

Plus, more takeaways from Game 2.

By Chris Herring
Joe Burrow looking at the camera, gesturing with his hand
Play
Fantasy

Updated Dynasty Rankings: Rookies, Top 400, Superflex

Latest dynasty, rookie and superflex rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season.

By Matt De Lima
Golfer Dustin Johnson plays a shot on the 13th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament.
Golf

Dustin Johnson Forfeits Ryder Cup Eligibility With Move to LIV Golf

The former Masters and U.S. Open champion still plans to play in the majors moving forward.

By Zach Koons
Jun 6, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Logan O’Connor (25) and defenseman Devon Toews (7) during overtime in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

Avalanche Oust Oilers, Remain Stanley Cup Betting Favorite

Awaiting winner of Rangers-Lightning in the East, Colorado is -213 at SI Sportsbook to win it all.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Texas players celebrate after defeating Oklahoma State during an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game.
College

Texas Sweeps Double-Header vs. Oklahoma State, Advances to WCWS Finals

The Longhorns will now take on the top-ranked Sooners.

By Associated Press
Valentina Shevchenko celebrates her TKO victory and title defense against Lauren Murphy during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Shevchenko Continues Career-Defining Stretch vs. Santos

A victory in Saturday’s co-main event would all but secure ‘Bullet’ a bout against the winner of the Julianna Peña–Amanda Nunes rematch.

By Justin Barrasso
Jun 6, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) scores against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) and defenseman Duncan Keith (2) during overtime in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

TNT Analyst Curses On Air After Avalanche’s Series-Winning Goal

The tense moment proved too much for rules analyst Don Koharski to handle.

By Jelani Scott
Jun 6, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Logan O’Connor (25) and defenseman Devon Toews (7) during overtime in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Lehkonen’s OT Goal Sends Avalanche to Stanley Cup Final

Colorado rallied late to defeat the Oilers Monday night in Edmonton.

By Associated Press