Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp, per Report
Derek Carr Was Asked If He’d Welcome Colin Kaepernick on Raiders

Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Raiders about two weeks ago, but no public decision has been made about his future in the NFL yet.

The quarterback hasn’t played in a professional game since 2016 after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and institutionalized racism in America. 

If Las Vegas does decide to sign the 34-year-old, he would join a quarterback room consisting of Derek Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers.

Carr, who’s led the team since 2014, was recently asked about Kaepernick potentially becoming a teammate next season.

“We’d get along great,” Carr said, via ESPN.

Kaepernick’s workout was reportedly impressive, and the door remains open for the possibility of the quarterback joining the Raiders roster.

However, first-year coach Josh McDaniels has yet to announce any sort of decision on Kaepernick’s future. Following the work out, McDaniels said the quarterback wasn’t the first player they looked at, and he wouldn’t be the last. He said the team is looking for someone who has “an opportunity to improve the team.”

If he is signed, Kaepernick would join the Raiders as the backup quarterback behind Carr. The quarterback previously said he would be totally fine with playing as a backup, but that he plans to win a starting job during an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast in April.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick said. “But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

