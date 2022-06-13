Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reported to Baltimore’s mandatory minicamp on Monday to begin his preparation for the 2022 NFL season.

The news was broken by teammate Marlon Humphrey on Instagram on Monday morning.

The Ravens are looking to bounce back after six straight losses in December and January doomed their 2021 season. Baltimore missed the playoffs after starting the year 8–3 and were looking like a guaranteed playoff team again.

As for Jackson, he is entering his fifth season in the NFL, and his fourth as a full-time starter with the Ravens. His 2019 season, the year he won MVP, remains his best season as a professional, as he amassed 3,127 yards passing with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

Jackson has still been solid overall in the two seasons since, but his 13 interceptions in 2021 were a career-high, and his 16 touchdown passes were his fewest since becoming a full-time starter in 2019.

Expectations are high for the Ravens once again in 2022, as making the playoffs is the expectation out of the AFC North. With the Bengals riding the momentum of an explosive offense all the way to a Super Bowl appearance last season, the Ravens are looking to once again take hold of a division that’s been there’s to lose for the better part of the last decade.

