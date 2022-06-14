Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Jack Del Rio Apologizes for Controversial Jan. 6 Remarks
Jack Del Rio Apologizes for Controversial Jan. 6 Remarks

Ron Rivera Responds to Those Criticizing Him About First Amendment

While talking to reporters Tuesday, Commanders coach Ron Rivera addressed critics who were coming after him regarding the First Amendment after he fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio for his comments on the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. 

Rivera said he has read the First Amendment “over and over” and has a copy of it at his desk. He wanted to make it clear he takes it very seriously and the reason Del Rio was fined $100,000 was because his comments were a “distraction,” per Matthew Paras of The Washington Times.

“When you as an American are free, you’re granted specific freedoms,” Rivera said. “But with those freedoms come tremendous responsibility.

“If we don’t respect and are careful with those rights, then there’s going to be consequences,” he continued.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The First Amendment is a person’s freedom of speech, but it’s clear that he and the organization deemed Del Rio’s comments as both hurtful and disrespectful. Del Rio tried to minimize the Jan. 6 attack where four people died as a “dust-up.” He eventually apologized for his comments and deleted his Twitter account where his comments first originated. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football 

Breaking
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

YOU MAY LIKE

mike-breen
Extra Mustard

Mike Breen’s ‘Way Off’ Is One of the Best Sports Broadcaster Catchphrases of All Time

What the ESPN personality does with just two words is truly remarkable.

By Jimmy Traina
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on before a game against Ravens.
Play
NFL

Report: Browns, Panthers Still Discussing Baker Mayfield Trade

One major obstacle remains in the way.

By Zach Koons
John Calipari
Play
College Basketball

Top 2024 Hoops Recruits Prep for Unlimited Contact Period

Top rising juniors have a long night ahead as NCAA rules permit coaches to engage recruits on June 15.

By Jason Jordan
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a three-point basket during the second half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.
Play
Betting

Steph Curry Massive NBA Finals MVP Favorite Entering Potential Title Clincher

Steph Curry is a massive favorite to win his first NBA Finals MVP now that the Warriors are one win away from winning the NBA championship.

By Theodore Dienst
Matt Cardona leaps over his opponent during a GCW match
Play
Wrestling

Matt Cardona Is Already Planning His Return From a Torn Bicep

‘My doctor said that the recovery is five months,’ he says. ‘But my goal is three.’

By Justin Barrasso
MLS has a new rights deal with Apple
Soccer

MLS, Apple Partner on New 10-Year Media Rights Deal

MLS unveiled a new broadcast deal that will dramatically change how its matches are able to be consumed for the next decade.

By Brian Straus
Bills co-owner Kim Pegula on the field prior to a game against the Broncos.
NFL

Bills Owner Kim Pegula Dealing With Unexpected Health Issues

Her family released a statement about the situation Tuesday, but did not expand upon the issues she is facing.

By Zach Koons
U.S tennis player Serena Williams looks on while playing Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament.
Play
Tennis

Serena Williams Returns to Wimbledon As Wild-Card Invite

The 23-time Grand Slam winner hasn’t played competitively since last year’s event at the All England Club.

By Zach Koons