As quarterback Baker Mayfield’s future with the Browns remains up in the air, at least one of his Cleveland teammates have spoken up in support of the former No. 1 overall pick.

Guard Wyatt Teller wished Mayfield well on Thursday in an interview with 92.3 The Fan, speaking of the quarterback’s eventual trade as a virtual certainty.

“I want to see him have success wherever he goes,” Teller said on Thursday. “There’s a business side and there’s a personal side. The business side gets a little nasty, but the personal side never changes. We’re all a brotherhood.”

Teller and Mayfield have been teammates since 2019, when Teller was traded to Cleveland from Buffalo. His career has blossomed since joining the Browns, as Teller has been a second-team All-Pro selection in each of the past two seasons.

The Browns remain in trade discussions with teams for a potential move of Mayfield, and reportedly were in talks with the Panthers for a swap that would have netted Cleveland former first-round pick Sam Darnold. The two sides remain far apart on how much of Mayfield’s salary Carolina would take on, however, but a deal is not out of the question.

Mayfield is due $18.86 million in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract. He was limited to 14 games last year while dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, and completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

