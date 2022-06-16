Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

The Raiders are donating $1 million to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in an effort to help fortify local schools following last month’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced the donation on Thursday during a Zoom meeting attended by UCISD Superintendent Hal Harrell and former Raiders standout and Uvalde native Vann McElroy, among others. According to the Uvalde Leader-News, the funds will go towards implementing impenetrable doors and cameras throughout schools within the district, as well as an unscalable fence outside the buildings.

“We are proud to be part of something to make the children in these schools safer,” Davis said before noting he hoped the donation “can be a model to aid others who are in need of help.”

The city of Uvalde, Texas is continuing to heal in the wake of the tragic events of May 24, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. The shooting marked the latest example of senseless gun violence in the United States, and the 27th school shooting in 2022 alone.

Las Vegas is the latest NFL team to make a donation toward those impacted by the Uvalde shooting in the weeks since the tragedy took place; both the Cowboys and Texans were involved in charitable donations towards the families of the victims earlier this month.