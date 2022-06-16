Why Every Bears Player Is Wearing No. 41 at Practice Thursday

The Bears paid homage to one of the franchise’s greatest figures ahead of their final minicamp practice Thursday.

Chicago shared a video of the entire 90-man roster warming up while wearing No. 41 jerseys, an ode to running back Brian Piccolo on the anniversary of his tragic passing 52 years ago. Piccolo, a Wake Forest star who played four seasons with the Bears, died in 1969 at the age of 26 after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of testicular cancer known as embryonal cell carcinoma.

The Bears’ tribute adds to the long history associated with Piccolo’s legend in the more than five decades since his untimely death. His well-documented bond with star back Gale Sayers remains one of the most indelible marks of Piccolo’s legacy. The pair’s friendship was forever immortalized in the classic film Brian’s Song, which is loosely based on Sayers's autobiography.

After going undrafted in 1965, Piccolo, the 1964 ACC Player of the Year, signed with Chicago’s practice team, then known as the “taxi squad,” and eventually made the team in 1966 where he played primarily on special teams. His role would increase the following season as Sayers’s backup, and a starter after Sayers suffered a gruesome knee injury in 1968. The two would eventually share the backfield in the ’69 season before Piccolo’s illness forced him to stop playing after Week 9.

For his career, Piccolo recorded 927 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to go with 537 receiving yards and one TD reception. His No. 41 jersey is retired by both Chicago and Wake Forest.

