Rumors continue to circulate about Baker Mayfield’s 2022 landing spot. The quarterback remains on the Browns roster despite requesting a trade back in March.

The top option for Mayfield is the Panthers, as the two teams are reportedly discussing deals. However, a report this week labeled that the biggest issue for a trade is Mayfield’s 2022 salary, which amounts to $18.86 million next season after the Browns exercised the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s rookie contract.

Another question is what would the Browns get in return for a Mayfield trade with the Panthers? Is quarterback Sam Darnold an option?

According to a report on Wednesday from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, a source says it is “very unlikely” for a quarterback switch in this situation. The source is also “confident it’s not happening” in regards to Darnold heading to Cleveland if Mayfield ends up in Carolina.

Both quarterbacks were drafted in 2018 and now head into the fifth-year options of their contracts. It would make sense money-wise for a trade.

However, the Browns are reportedly happy with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs as the backup quarterback options behind Deshaun Watson. The new starting Browns quarterback could be suspended for the 2022 season as he awaits the results of an NFL investigation that’s looking into the 24 active civil lawsuits he has against him regarding sexual misconduct.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in late May that the league was “nearing the end of the investigation” on Watson. No timeline was provided on when the disciplinary officer would issue a ruling, but June 30 is considered to be an important date in the process as it is the deadline for pretrial discovery in the suits the quarterback is facing.

If Watson is suspended by the league, then Brissett or Dobbs will step into the starting role if Mayfield is indeed traded away.

Mayfield started for the Browns in the last four seasons. He helped the team in 2020 to its first playoff run since 2002.

Darnold started for the Jets for his first three seasons before he joined the Panthers last year as their primary starter. However, he missed some games each season due to injuries.

