Saints Coach Dennis Allen Lays Out Vision for Taysom Hill’s Role in 2022

As the Saints continue through their offseason program under new coach Dennis Allen, fans of the team have wondered how the new staff plans to use veteran Taysom Hill.

Hill, who has lined up all over the field on offense in his time with the Saints, should expect to once again be used a versatile weapon under the new regime.

“I look at Taysom Hill as a weapon in a lot of different areas,” Allen said on Thursday.

“We talk all the time about position-less players on defense. I don’t know that ‘position-less’ is the right word for Taysom. He’s a multiple position player. I look at him as a weapon in the passing game. I look at him as a weapon playing at the quarterback position. I look at him with the ball in his hands. I look at him on special teams in a lot of different areas. And so there’s a ton of places where Taysom Hill can help this football team win, and we want to utilize him in all those different roles,” Allen continued.

Hill signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension last March to tie the offensive weapon to the Saints through 2025, though he would reportedly receive a significant pay bump if he hits a benchmark for passes thrown in a given season.

The deal was designed to be heavily-incentive based to give New Orleans salary cap flexibility while also locking up a key member of the offense with Drew Brees retiring.

While it’s difficult to put Hill in a single box regarding his position, his presence on the field makes the New Orleans offense difficult to defend. 

It sounds like Allen has big plans for the Saints weapon once again in 2022.

