Ndamukong Suh Says Playing for the Raiders ‘Could Be Fun’

Less than 24 hours after saying a return to the Buccaneers was doubtful, free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh revealed that he thinks playing for the Raiders next season “could be fun.”

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, Suh mentioned Las Vegas as a possible landing spot in response to a tweet from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reiterating that the 35-year-old said “it looks like the Bucs are out of the picture” on NFL Live Monday.

During that same appearance on ESPN, Suh discussed the possibility of landing in Las Vegas and admitted that he has been in contact with Raiders defensive ends Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.

“I like it to be honest with you,” Suh said on the prospect of playing for the Raiders. “Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby—exchanging messages with them the other day. It’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We’ll see where it kind of ends up.”

Suh did make clear that he intends to keep playing next year. It would mark his 13th season in the NFL after playing for the Lions (2010–14), Dolphins (’15–17), Rams (’18) and Buccaneers.

A five-time All-Pro and former No. 2 pick, Suh spent the last three seasons in Tampa and was a part of the team that won Super Bowl LV. He never missed a regular season game during his time with the Bucs and tallied six sacks and 27 tackles during the 2021 campaign.

