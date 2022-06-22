Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Tyreek Hill Says He Received Death Threats Following His Comments

Earlier this month, new Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill turned heads when he said Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate quarterback than Patrick Mahomes. He also said that the Chiefs didn’t use him properly before he made his way to the Dolphins via a trade.

Apparently, some fans went to the extreme when they heard Hill’s opinions.

“I got death threats from every social media I own,” Hill said on the It Needed To Be Said podcast. “Which is ridiculous, which I love it.”

Hill also spent the beginning of the podcast saying that people were “overacting for no reason” and said, “they didn’t really see what I said.” He and his co-host, Julius Collins, also called out journalists and criticized the media for a bulk of the episode.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

“They abandoned the truth because they didn’t have the answer to it,” Collins said on journalists. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In Hill’s first podcast episode, Collins asked Hill who he thought has the stronger arm between Mahomes and Tagovailoa, to which the wideout answered with Mahomes. But then Hill took it upon himself to bring up accuracy in his answer.

“As far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” he said. 

In the full podcast here, Hill and his agent criticized the Chiefs on how he was used on several occasions. 

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

During a press conference, Mahomes said he was surprised at all the comments on the podcast. 

“I’m surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes. “We’ve always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula One in Miami. I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling.”

More NFL Coverage:

FuboTV
Breaking
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

YOU MAY LIKE

jon-gruden-raiders
Play
NFL

Gruden’s Lawyer Bashes Goodell’s Testimony in Statement

Gruden's lawyer believes the NFL will continue to resist “actual accountability.”

By Wilton Jackson
Billie Jean King
Tennis

‘Battle of the Sexes’ Match Was Tricky to Photograph

Neil Leifer details his effort to cover the iconic event.

By Jamie Lisanti
NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Extra Mustard

Video of Hornets Fans Coming Across Michael Jordan Goes Viral

The young fans were looking for Charlotte star LaMelo Ball.

By Madison Williams
Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Play
NFL

Snyder Used ‘Shadow Investigation’ Against Accusers, Congress Says

The Commanders team owner did not testify in Wednesday’s hearing, and now, Rep. Maloney announced her intent to issue a subpoena.

By Madeline Coleman
Clint Frazier in a Cubs Spring Training game.
MLB

Cubs Outfielder Is Now Going by the Name Jackson Frazier

2022 marks Frazier’s first year with the Cubs.

By Daniel Chavkin
American swimmer Katie Ledecky cheers for her teammates during the 800-meter freestyle relay at the 2022 World Swimming Championships.
Olympics

Ledecky Becomes Most-Decorated Woman in World Champs History

The 25-year-old won her historic medal as a part of the 800-meter freestyle relay.

By Zach Koons
National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodall responds to questions virtually, while Washington Commanders Co-Owner and Co-Chief Executive Officer Dan Snyder fails to appear either in person or virtual for a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing
Play
NFL

Snyder’s Spokesperson Releases Statement on Congressional Findings

The spokesperson described the report as “a politically-charged show trial.”

By Madeline Coleman
Chet Holmgren
Play
NBA

NBA Draft Notebook: Latest Buzz and Intel

Will the Thunder take Chet Holmgren at No. 2? Here's what we're hearing.

By Jeremy Woo