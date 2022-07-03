Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Played Part of 2021 Season Without an ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for his amazing feats on the football field, and if a recent claim is true, it might be his most impressive to date.

It was previously thought that Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Super Bowl LVI in February. But now the superstar wide receiver claims he played much of the 2021 season without the ligament in question.

It's unclear when Beckham might've initially injured his left knee. After being released by the Browns in November, Beckham was signed by the Rams after he cleared waivers. He then played in all eight of the Rams' remaining regular-season games and each of the team's four postseason contests.

Beckham recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns for the Rams in the regular season. He added 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the postseason. Including six games with the Browns, Beckham totaled 44 catches for 537 yards during the 2021 regular season. He is currently a free agent.