Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Hawai’i’s Historic Aloha Stadium to Be Demolished

NFL and college football fans around the world will soon bid adieu to Hawai’i’s Aloha Stadium after plans to demolish the historic venue were approved on Thursday.

Hawai’i governor David Ige signed off on a $400 million NASED (New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District) budget that will go toward the development of a new stadium, according to KHON2 News. Current plans call for the expected demolition of the present-day stadium to take place in late 2023 or early ’24, with the new venue expected by the end of ’25 in time for the ’26 college and high school football season.

Originally opened in 1975, Aloha Stadium is the largest stadium in the state of Hawai’i. Over the course of its 55-year existence, the venue served as the home of the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and played host to 35 Pro Bowls from 1980 to ’16. The WFL’s Hawaiians (’75), the Hawaii Islanders of the minor league baseball Pacific Coast League (’76 to ’87) and the NASL’s Team Hawaii (’77) played homes games in the stadium, as well.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The stadium was also the site of four different college football bowl games, as well as major concerts for artists such as Michael and Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, The Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars and Eminem, among others. 

In December 2020, officials shut Aloha Stadium down indefinitely due to structural issues. The venue has remained dormant ever since. 

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant looks over his shoulder in a game.
NBA

Morant’s Supermax Grizzlies Deal Has No Player Option, per Report

The Memphis point guard showed his commitment to the team with this contract.

By Daniel Chavkin
FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, on Jan. 23, 2022, in Washington. The Wizards’ offseason hinges on what Beal ultimately does. With a player option next season, he can become a free agent, and although he indicated earlier this year he was leaning toward re-signing with Washington, there are certainly other teams that would gladly have him. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
NBA

Beal Reflects on Griner’s Detention, Gun Violence After Inking Extension

The Wizards star found it tough to be excited about officially signing his new contract on Friday.

By Wilton Jackson
damian-lillard-blazers-top-100
Play
NBA

Report: Lillard, Trail Blazers Agree To Massive Two-Year Extension

The six-time All-Star will remain in Portland for the foreseeable future.

By Jelani Scott
Jordan Spieth drives a ball during the 2022 US Open.
Golf

Jordan Spieth Denies Rumors He Will Leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

He is the latest golfer to affirm his commitment to the PGA Tour.

By Daniel Chavkin
Notre Dame Fighting Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick walks on the sideline at Notre Dame Stadium during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Virginia Cavaliers.
Play
College Football

Swarbrick: Three Factors Could Lead Irish to Conference

Notre Dame’s athletic director details three factors that could push the program to joining a conference in football.

By Wilton Jackson
Dante Moore
Play
College Football

Oregon’s New 5-Star QB Commit Reacts to Conference Speculation

Dante Moore discussed the possibility of the Ducks moving to the Big Ten or another league after announcing his commitment on Friday.

By Jelani Scott
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks to fans on the Iowa basketball court.
Play
College Football

Iowa AD Says the ‘Big Ten Is Not Seeking Members’ Right Now

The conference recently added USC and UCLA, who will join in a few years.

By Daniel Chavkin
AP22181090462631
MLB

Pitching Deep Into Games Has Become a Rarity. Sandy Alcantara Does So with Regularity

By Emma Baccellieri