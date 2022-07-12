Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may testify in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform later this month.

The committee accepted Snyder’s offer to testify July 28 and has asked him to confirm by noon ET on Wednesday in a letter to his attorney. It is currently investigating allegations of a toxic workplace in the Commanders organization dating back at least two decades.

In the letter, committee chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D, N.Y.) writes that the committee “will proceed with a subpoena in place to ensure that Mr. Snyder’s testimony will be full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily.” That means Snyder can’t choose which questions to answer and can’t cite nondisclosure agreements as a reason to avoid certain questions.

“Mr. Snyder has a troubling history of using NDAs to cover up workplace misconduct—behavior that is central to our investigation—and it would be highly inappropriate for him to employ the same tactic to withhold information from the Committee,” Maloney wrote.

The testimony, if confirmed, will be conducted by video.

Last month, the committee accused Snyder of refusing to accept service of a subpoena for his testimony. Through a spokesperson, Snyder denied he was dodging testimony, and last week he offered to provide video testimony. Snyder declined to be deposed at a June 22 hearing of the committee, although NFL commissioner Roger Goodell did speak at the hearing.

More on Problems Facing the League: