Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Garoppolo Could Be Cleared 'Around Mid-August,' per Report

As Jimmy Garoppolo continues to progress following his offseason surgery on his right shoulder, there is an expectation that the quarterback could be fully cleared to play by the middle of August, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Garoppolo underwent surgery in March and was initially slated to begin throwing again around July 4. On July 11, Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee, told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that his client was “progressing” and “on schedule” in his rehab process. 

While the 49ers quarterback has been throwing for several weeks, the focus for him now becomes how consistently he can make deep passes as well as seeing how his shoulder reacts to the difficulty of a practice or a game. 

Once Garoppolo addresses those concerns, that is when he will be expected to receive full clearance, per Rapoport. Getting full clearance will also play a part in Garoppolo determining where he plays in the 2022 season.

Last Wednesday, Pelissero reported that all signs still pointed to San Francisco trading Garoppolo by the end of July. San Francisco general manager John Lynch was determined to not release Garoppolo as he went through his recovery process.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Garoppolo was excused from the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp in June and is slated to cost the franchise $26.95 million in cap space in 2022. Several teams have been linked to Garoppolo, including the Buccaneers and NFC West rival Seahawks.

However, the potential for a Garoppolo-Tampa Bay deal was shut down on July 11 by Yee, who said the rumors of his client playing for the Buccaneers were false. The possibility for the 30-year-old quarterback playing in Seattle next season remains to be seen.

Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 68.3% of his passes in 2021. He has also led the 49ers to the NFC title game in two of the the past three seasons but has been unable to lift San Francisco to a Super Bowl victory. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers. 

Breaking
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up before the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

MLB All-Star Game Live Blog

The MLB All-Star Game is happening at Dodger Stadium for the first time in 42 years. Follow along with live coverage from the SI MLB team.

By SI MLB Staff49 minutes ago
Actor Denzel Washington waves to the crowd before giving a speech about Jackie Robinson before the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Denzel Washington Pays Homage to Jackie Robinson at All-Star Game

The late MLB legend was honored at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, 75 years after making his debut.

By Madison Williams3 minutes ago
Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 Home Run Derby.
Play
MLB

Nationals Refuse to Charter Flight for Soto to HR Derby

The Washington outfielder recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension.

By Madison Williams48 minutes ago
Serena Williams returns a shot during her first round match against Harmony Tan at 2022 Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Serena Williams Entered to Compete at Upcoming WTA Event

This is the second WTA tournament the tennis legend has entered ahead of the 2022 US Open.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
mlb logo
Play
MLB

MLB Officially Allowing Ads on Uniforms in 2023

Commissioner Rob Manfred said that it’s “a revenue source that is significant enough that it is really impossible for the sport to ignore.”

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Play
NBA

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Says He ‘Didn’t Like’ Having to Get Vaccinated

The Golden State forward felt like he had no choice but to receive the vaccine.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Sean Payton Is Coy About Destination for Possible NFL Return

The former Saints coach will work as an NFL analyst for Fox in the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
July 19, 2022: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, greets NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Cityfront Plaza in Chicago on July 19, 2022, during a press event to announce that NASCAR will hold races on the streets of downtown Chicago over the next several years.
Play
NASCAR

NASCAR Announces First-Ever Street Race for 2023

The series will take over the streets of downtown Chicago next season in an unprecedented move.

By Madeline Coleman2 hours ago