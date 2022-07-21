Hollywood Brown Reacts to Kyler Murray’s Big Contract Extension

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray signed a $230.5 million contract extension with Arizona on Thursday, securing his future in the desert for years to come. One teammate in particular was happy to see Murray land a new deal.

Arizona wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown congratulated Murray on Twitter after the QB signed his new deal, adding a photo of the two players wearing Oklahoma gear. Both Murray and Brown starred during their time in Norman, including a 2018 season in which Murray won the Heisman Trophy. Brown tallied 1,318 receiving yards that season, scoring 10 touchdowns.

Murray’s new contract comes after a drama-filled offseason in Arizona. He scrubbed all mention of the Cardinals from his social media in February, and his agent later released a lengthy statement expressing hopes of a contract extension. But after Thursday’s deal, it looks like Murray will be in Arizona for much of the 2020s.

Brown will be reunited with Murray after spending his first three NFL seasons in Baltimore, which traded him to Arizona during the first round of the NFL draft. Brown caught 195 passes for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons in Baltimore.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals.