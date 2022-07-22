Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed
The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed

Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers’ Art Rooney Made Call on Final Season

The Steelers will be without Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since his 2004 rookie season this year. The franchise legend retired after the 2021–22 season.

It’s a new era of Pittsburgh football, and the former quarterback recently spoke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to discuss how retirement has treated him thus far.

The 2021 season was the 40-year-old’s farewell tour, and Roethlisberger admitted in his interview that key members of team management were divided on bringing him back for his final season. General manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin were the ones Roethlisberger said were ready for a change after the 2020 season.

Steelers owner Art Rooney, however, wasn’t quite ready for the quarterback to leave after 2020, so they compromised on the ’21 season. Ultimately, though, it was up to “Big Ben” to decide when to end his NFL career.

“It was mostly Kevin. He was ready to move on,” Roethlisberger said. “I think Mike was a little ready to move on, but I think he was OK with me coming back. I think Mr. [Art] Rooney really wanted me to come back last year to play.”

“I thought I went out on my terms,” Roethlisberger continued. “I never wanted to stay too long. I know some people might think I did. ‘You stayed last year.’ But I thought I played pretty well last year, to be honest. My arm feels like I still could go out and play. I’m pretty confident I could still play. But it’s every day. It’s mental. Not having to prepare for camp and the season has been the biggest blessing for me. I’m fine with where I’m at with everything.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As Roethlisberger prepares to watch his former team from his couch this season, the Steelers still haven’t named their official replacement for Roethlisberger. They picked up Mitch Trubisky out of Buffalo on a two-year deal and drafted Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh in the first round of the draft.

Various NFL experts have said that Trubisky will most likely get the starting job at the beginning of the season.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers. 

Breaking
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Zinchenko-Gabriel-Jesus-Arsenal
Soccer

Zinchenko Follows Gabriel Jesus in Leaving Man City for Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko joins Arsenal on a $36 million move from the Premier League champion.

By Associated Press1 minute ago
Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White presents a renovations plan for Neyland Stadium to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the board's meeting at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Play
College Football

Tennessee AD Issues Statement on Notice of Allegations

The Volunteers athletic director said the allegations were expected as the program aims to remain transparent.

By Wilton Jackson6 minutes ago
Anthony Davis (left), Russell Westbrook (middle), and LeBron James (right) on the Lakers bench.
Play
NBA

The Big Questions Facing LeBron James and the Lakers

Discussing Russell Westbrook’s future with the team, the possibility of landing Kyrie Irving and what small moves the team should make going forward.

By Chris Mannix12 minutes ago
lebron-james-uninterrupted-nike
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron-Owned Company Filed to Trademark ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

The company of the Lakers star plans to use the phrase in a variety of ways.

By Wilton Jackson19 minutes ago
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
More Sports

Paulana Lamonier Is Smashing the Stereotype That Black People Don’t Swim

Fed up with the racial disparities in swimming participation, the Black People Will Swim founder set out to improve the statistics.

By Danielle Bryant40 minutes ago
Former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt paces the sideline
Play
College Football

Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt Disaster Hits a New Low Point

Five years after the fan revolt that led to his hiring, a new notice of allegations reveals the full extent of program damage.

By Pat Forde44 minutes ago
Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, smiles during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game against the American League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
MLB

The Special Joys of All-Star Week

By Matt Martell1 hour ago
Jeremy Pruitt walks
Play
College Football

NCAA Slams Tennessee With 18 Infractions Under Former Coach Jeremy Pruitt

The investigation holds him primarily responsible, which included blatant recruiting misconduct and payments to recruits’ family members.

By Ross Dellenger1 hour ago