Jets Unveil New Black Alternate Helmet for 2022 Season

The Jets unveiled their new alternate helmet for the 2022 season. The all black helmet was described as “stealth” by the team’s owner Woody Johnson.

The face mask and Jets wording showcase the team’s famous green to contrast the matte black helmet.

The team will sport these helmets in three games in the 2022 season: Oct. 30 vs. Patriots, Nov. 27 vs. Bears and Dec. 22 vs. Jaguars. All three of these games are home games, so Jets fans will have a chance of checking out the new look for themselves in person.

The players seemed ecstatic about the helmets, as wide receiver Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter told the team’s NFL site.

“Our alternate helmets are the definition of swaggy,” Moore said. “Definitely honored to rock out in those.”

“We have the best alternate helmet in the league,” Carter said. “The Jets Fam is going to love it and I'm so excited and blessed to help unveil it.”

While some NFL teams have released throwback helmets, others choose to go with the alternate helmet route after the NFL approved alternate helmets for the 2022 season. The Jets join the Saints, the Commanders and the Panthers by revealing an alternate helmet. The other three teams also chose a darker theme for their helmets. 

