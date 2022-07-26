As the NFL preseason looms around the corner, the Buccaneers just made a huge addition to their passing game.

Tampa Bay is reportedly signing wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move gives Tom Brady another weapon in the form of the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Jones, 33, spent last season with the Titans after a decade with the Falcons. The wideout played in 10 games, totaling 31 catches for 434 yards and one score—all career lows.

In his prime, Jones was among the most productive receivers in the league, averaging over 100 catches per season for 1,565 yards from 2014 to ’19. He earned first-team All-Pro selections in ’15 and ’16, and received second-team nods from ’17 to ’19.

Jones will join a receiving corps that already features a pair of 1,000-yard wideouts from last year in Chris Godwin (98 catches for 1,103 yards) and (74 for 1,035). The duo was integral in helping Brady lead the NFL in completions (485), passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season at age 44.

