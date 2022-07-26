Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Julio Jones Signs One-Year Deal with Buccaneers
Julio Jones Signs One-Year Deal with Buccaneers

Julio Jones to Sign With Buccaneers, per Report

As the NFL preseason looms around the corner, the Buccaneers just made a huge addition to their passing game.

Tampa Bay is reportedly signing wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move gives Tom Brady another weapon in the form of the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Jones, 33, spent last season with the Titans after a decade with the Falcons. The wideout played in 10 games, totaling 31 catches for 434 yards and one score—all career lows.

In his prime, Jones was among the most productive receivers in the league, averaging over 100 catches per season for 1,565 yards from 2014 to ’19. He earned first-team All-Pro selections in ’15 and ’16, and received second-team nods from ’17 to ’19.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Jones will join a receiving corps that already features a pair of 1,000-yard wideouts from last year in Chris Godwin (98 catches for 1,103 yards) and  (74 for 1,035). The duo was integral in helping Brady lead the NFL in completions (485), passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season at age 44.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

June 14, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during camp at the Tempe training facility. Nfl Cardinals Mandatory Camp At Arizona Cardinals
Play
NFL

Cardinals TE Defends Kyler Murray's Playbook Knowledge

Zach Ertz said the Cardinals’ quarterback knows the playbook better than anyone on the team.

By Wilton Jackson6 minutes ago
England beats Sweden in the Women’s Euros semifinals
Play
Soccer

Wiegman’s Magic Touch Puts England Within One Win of Women’s Euro Title

In two European Championships, Sarina Wiegman has won every match she has managed, and she has the Lionesses into the final on home soil.

By Avi Creditor14 minutes ago
Titans cornerback Buster Skrine (38) warms up before a game.
NFL

Titans Announce CB Buster Skrine Has Decided to Retire

The veteran cornerback informed Tennessee that he’s calling it a career after 11 years in the NFL.

By Joseph Salvador15 minutes ago
The NBA logo on the floor before the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

Report: NBA Will Not Have COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Next Season

The league will still strongly suggest all players and personnel be fully vaccinated.

By Madison Williams16 minutes ago
Roger Clemens
MLB

Torre: Clemens Cried After World Series Incident With Piazza

The former Yankees manager made the revelation about the infamous flap in a recent interview.

By Thomas Neumann18 minutes ago
julio jones
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Julio Jones Signs With Buccaneers

Seven-time Pro Bowler will be catching passes from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

By Jennifer Piacenti22 minutes ago
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh at the Orange Bowl in December.
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Names Michigan’s Four Goals for Upcoming Season

The Wolverines head coach has high hopes for his squad in the 2022 year.

By Daniela Perez36 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Play
NFL

NFL Training Camp Tour: Bills Have Loaded Roster

The AFC East champions are loaded with talent as they work to sort out playing time at corner, wide receiver, defensive line and running back.

By Albert Breer41 minutes ago