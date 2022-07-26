Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Arrives to Training Camp in Outfit That’s Going Viral
Aaron Rodgers Arrives to Training Camp in Outfit That’s Going Viral

NFL Training Camp Tour: Bills’ Only Hole Might be at Punter

The AFC East champions are loaded with talent as they work to sort out playing time at corner, wide receiver, defensive line and running back.

My training camp tour is underway, and I’ll be sharing five quick-hitters from each stop. We start with Bills camp, where I spent Tuesday and Wednesday …

1. There really aren’t many holes on the roster. The biggest question actually might be who will punt. Veteran Matt Haack had an up-and-down 2021 (42.9 average, 18 punts inside 20) and will try to hold off sixth-round pick Matt Araiza, who averaged 51.2 yards per punt last year at San Diego State.

2. Corner is a spot to watch. Veteran Dane Jackson and first-round pick Kaiir Elam are running with the first team. How they play could wind up being important, with Tre’Davious White on PUP recovering from torn ACL, and not a sure thing to be back for Week 1. After White does return, either Jackson or Kaiir will likely end up bookending him at the position.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

The Bills are without White, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

3. Gabriel Davis looks bigger and leaner going into Year 3. He was under 220 pounds at the end of last year, and now checks in around the mid-220s. The opportunity in front of him, with Emmanuel Sanders gone, is obvious. And what should help facilitate his taking advantage of that opportunity is the level of trust Josh Allen has in him. I’d say, at this point, who will play the slot between Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder and Khalil Shakir, is a bigger question than whether Davis works as the No. 2 receiver.

4. The defensive end rotation will need to be sorted out. Von Miller joins three young veterans drafted the past couple seasons in the first two rounds—A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham. Ideally, the Bills would use that depth to manage Miller’s workload during the early stages of the season, and also to create more athletic fronts (perhaps moving Basham inside next to Ed Oliver) on passing downs. Rousseau, in particular, looks ready to take a big step, having worked to change his body this offseason.

5. My rookie to watch would be James Cook. He’s maybe 12 pounds lighter and a tick slower than his brother Dalvin with the Vikings. But, stylistically, the Bills see a lot of similarities in the two, and believe James can be more than just a pseudo receiver out of the backfield. I think the Bills will be creative in finding ways, both in the passing game and run game (and maybe in particular on zone-stretch runs), to get him the ball.

More NFL Coverage:

News And Analysis
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

YOU MAY LIKE

Luis Suárez playing for Atlético Madrid.
Play
Soccer

Luis Suarez Says He’s Returning to Uruguayan Side Nacional

The former Barcelona striker began his professional career with Nacional before leaving for Europe in 2006.

By Andrew Gastelum19 minutes ago
Justin Jefferson practicing with the Vikings.
Play
NFL

Jefferson Wants to Be First WR to Reach 2,000 Receiving Yards

Only two players in NFL history have eclipsed 1,900 receiving yards in a season.

By Joseph Salvador45 minutes ago
Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette looks on during a game against the Chiefs.
NFL

Report: Former Raiders DB Damon Arnette Arrested

The 25-year-old was released by the team last November after a series of off-the-field incidents.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Former Broncos tight end Jake Butt (80) speaks to the media following rookie minicamp drills in 2018.
Play
Media

Former Michigan Star TE Jake Butt Lands Big Ten Network Job

He’ll head to the booth alongside a former Ohio State linebacker.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
jimmy garoppolo
Play
NFL

Report: 49ers Have ‘Moved On’ to Lance After Garoppolo Meeting

San Francisco had previously given Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade for the quarterback.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after hitting a home run for the Yankees.
MLB

Yankees Place Slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Injured List

The club has recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A to fill the roster vacancy.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the New England Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Belichick Notes Mac Jones’s ‘Dramatic Improvement’ Entering Season

The quarterback enters his second year in the league.

By Daniela Perez1 hour ago
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes part in drills at the team’s practice facility.
Play
Fantasy

Can Lamar Jackson Return to MVP Level?

Fantasy managers are still hoping the Ravens quarterback can put up numbers like he did in 2019.

By Craig Ellenport1 hour ago