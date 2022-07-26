Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Arrives to Training Camp in Outfit That’s Going Viral
Aaron Rodgers Arrives to Training Camp in Outfit That’s Going Viral

Steelers Star Minkah Fitzpatrick Injured After Falling Off Bicycle

Minkah Fitzpatrick will begin Steelers training camp on the non-football injury list after he fell off a bike while on vacation and injured his wrist, according to Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin.

Fitzpatrick’s injury is not expected to be a serious one. But, Tomlin said it will bring some short term discomfort for the Steelers’ star.

In June, Fitzpatrick signed a four-year contract extension worth more than $73.6 million, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Fitzpatrick is expected to net a guaranteed $36 million and earn $18.4 million per year.

The 25-year-old produced one of his best NFL seasons in 2021, recording a career-high 124 tackles. He also led the league in tackles on runs for 10 yards or more gained with 71.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Prior to the 2021 season, Fitzpatrick earned first-team All-Pro honors twice and was selected to two Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers. 

Breaking
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

June 14, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during camp at the Tempe training facility. Nfl Cardinals Mandatory Camp At Arizona Cardinals
Play
NFL

Cardinals TE Defends Kyler Murray's Playbook Knowledge

Zach Ertz said the Cardinals’ quarterback knows the playbook better than anyone on the team.

By Wilton Jackson14 minutes ago
England beats Sweden in the Women’s Euros semifinals
Play
Soccer

Wiegman’s Magic Touch Puts England Within One Win of Women’s Euro Title

In two European Championships, Sarina Wiegman has won every match she has managed, and she has the Lionesses into the final on home soil.

By Avi Creditor22 minutes ago
Titans cornerback Buster Skrine (38) warms up before a game.
NFL

Titans Announce CB Buster Skrine Has Decided to Retire

The veteran cornerback informed Tennessee that he’s calling it a career after 11 years in the NFL.

By Joseph Salvador22 minutes ago
The NBA logo on the floor before the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

Report: NBA Will Not Have COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Next Season

The league will still strongly suggest all players and personnel be fully vaccinated.

By Madison Williams23 minutes ago
Roger Clemens
MLB

Torre: Clemens Cried After World Series Incident With Piazza

The former Yankees manager made the revelation about the infamous flap in a recent interview.

By Thomas Neumann26 minutes ago
julio jones
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Julio Jones Signs With Buccaneers

Seven-time Pro Bowler will be catching passes from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

By Jennifer Piacenti30 minutes ago
julio jones
Play
NFL

Julio Jones to Sign With Buccaneers, per Report

The Bucs passing game just got more dangerous.

By Nick Selbe38 minutes ago
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh at the Orange Bowl in December.
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Names Michigan’s Four Goals for Upcoming Season

The Wolverines head coach has high hopes for his squad in the 2022 year.

By Daniela Perez43 minutes ago