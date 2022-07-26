Minkah Fitzpatrick will begin Steelers training camp on the non-football injury list after he fell off a bike while on vacation and injured his wrist, according to Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin.

Fitzpatrick’s injury is not expected to be a serious one. But, Tomlin said it will bring some short term discomfort for the Steelers’ star.

In June, Fitzpatrick signed a four-year contract extension worth more than $73.6 million, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Fitzpatrick is expected to net a guaranteed $36 million and earn $18.4 million per year.

The 25-year-old produced one of his best NFL seasons in 2021, recording a career-high 124 tackles. He also led the league in tackles on runs for 10 yards or more gained with 71.

Prior to the 2021 season, Fitzpatrick earned first-team All-Pro honors twice and was selected to two Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers.