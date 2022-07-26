Skip to main content
Titans Cornerback Buster Skrine Retiring From NFL

On Tuesday, the Titans announced that veteran cornerback Buster Skrine is retiring from the NFL. The 33-year-old informed the team that he’s calling it a career right as training camp begins. 

“I really respect Buster as a person, as a player,” coach Mike Vrabel said, per a release. “But he made a decision which he felt like was best for him and his family and we’ll respect that and support him however we can.” 

Vrabel added that “nothing is imminent right now” regarding a replacement for him. Skrine started his career in 2011 when the Browns selected him in the fifth round of the NFL draft out of Chattanooga. Since playing in his first four seasons in Cleveland, Skrine has had stops with the Jets, Bears, 49ers and signed with the Titans in November 2021. 

In his last season in the NFL with both the 49ers and Titans, he tallied 17 tackles and intercepted one pass in seven games played, three of which he started. 

