NFL
The Breer Report: Buffalo Bills Training Camp Takeaways
The Breer Report: Buffalo Bills Training Camp Takeaways

NFL Training Camp Tour: Browns Excited About Grant Delpit

Five quick thoughts on Cleveland, including notes about safety, slot receiver and kicker.

My training camp tour rolls on to Browns camp. I spoke to Kevin Stefanski about the latest in the Deshaun Watson situation, and we’ll have a longer piece about that up on the site Thursday, but for now here are five quick-hitters …

1) Cleveland is really excited about the offseason safety Grant Delpit’s had. Because of a combination of the pandemic and Delpit’s own health issues, this was the first one he’s gone through all the way with his teammates. He was around the ball a lot in the spring and has clearly built off a strong finish to 2021 (which, functionally, was really his rookie year).

Browns safety Grant Delpit runs onto the field before a regular season game

2) On offense, Donovan Peoples-Jones may not be a star, but has continued his steady improvement, showed up in great shape and looks like a really solid complement to Amari Cooper. Just as important, he’s quickly earned the trust of Watson, and there’s some thought that Watson, whenever he’s available, could wind up elevating Peoples-Jones’s game because of it.

3) The Browns are looking at the slot position on offense creatively, and that means different types of guys are likely to get work inside—namely second-year hybrid Demetric Felton, rookie receiver David Bell and tight end Harrison Bryant. Bryant, in particular, is one to keep an eye on.

4) Nickel corner is a spot Cleveland is going to have to sort out over the next six weeks, with Troy Hill gone. My sense is the Browns will give different guys shots inside, with 2021 first-rounder Greg Newsome a solid candidate to play there in sub packages and Denzel Ward also having the ability to line up there if needed.

5) The Browns didn’t have a first-rounder in 2022, but they feel really good about their rookie class. Third-rounder Martin (M.J.) Emerson is one who’s stood out. The coaches really like his length and mentality, and he could challenge Greedy Williams for playing time on the outside. Bell, Mike Woods and the defensive linemen have been intriguing, too. But the most important one might be kicker Cade York out of LSU. York had a really good first run in the spring, and the Cleveland brass has its fingers crossed that hole on the roster has now been taken care of.

Cleveland Browns
