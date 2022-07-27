An anonymous quote from an NFL defensive coordinator regarding Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was released Monday by Mike Sando of The Athletic.

The comments about the 2019 NFL MVP didn’t sit well with many fans this week.

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game,” the anonymous coach said. “He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s a really good football player, but I don’t give a s--- if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be one as a quarterback. He’ll be one as a football player, but not as a quarterback.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about the quote at Wednesday’s training camp. He noted that Jackson’s been hearing a lot of the same comments since he was in junior high, college and especially in the lead-up to the 2018 NFL draft. For Jackson, this type of comment is nothing new.

“I don't know who this guy named anonymous is,” Harbaugh said. “I haven't met him yet. I don’t even know why we report on what he has to say. It is what it is. It’s just bologna. It’s just nothing. It’s a big nothing burger.”

Jackson will enter his fifth NFL season in 2022. He is coming off an ankle injury he suffered last season, causing him to only play in 12 games. He still finished the 2021 season with a 64.4% completion rate for 2,882 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage: