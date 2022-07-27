Skip to main content
Christian McCaffrey Has Made His Room at Training Camp Extra Comfy
Matt Rhule Gives Update on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB Battle

As the Panthers began the first day of training camp, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule remained consistent with his previous stance on the team’s priority at quarterback as Sam Darnold took all the starting reps at Wofford College on Wednesday.

However, Rhule also told reporters that Baker Mayfield would lead the first-team offense on Thursday as he wants both signal callers to get practice with the same wide receivers each day. With both Darnold and Mayfield getting acclimated to the offense under new Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, the franchise previously stated that it envisioned a competition for the starting job, per The Athletic’s Joe Person.

Mayfield, who was traded to Carolina exactly three weeks ago, was still active in Wednesday’s practice while working with the second team. In a video, Mayfield attempted to make a deep pass to Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, but it was intercepted by Keith Taylor.

So far, some of Mayfield’s deep balls have been underthrown or thrown too far ahead of his receivers. Mayfield’s inaccuracy could stem from him getting adjusted to the team and being back on the field.

Despite Mayfield having a down ’21 season and one that required him to have surgery on the torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, he threw for more than 3,000 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games. In the 2020 season, Mayfield led Cleveland to its first playoff appearance since ’02 and a playoff victory against the Steelers.

As Mayfield seeks to show his growth daily and compete for the starting job, Darnold hopes to do the same. Darnold, who enters his fifth NFL season, threw for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions through 12 games in the 2021 season. 

He is learning his fourth offensive system since ’18 under McAdoo. While Darnold has thrown 54 touchdowns, 52 interceptions and posted a 17–32 mark as a starter, he has aspirations of being one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. 

