AFC South Futures: Would You Bet That?

Cardinals Remove Kyler Murray Contract ‘Independent Study’ Clause

The Cardinals removed the controversial “independent study” mandate in Kyler Murray’s $230.5 million contract extension, the team confirmed on Thursday. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The team released a statement Thursday evening saying that the clause in Murray's contract became a "distraction."

"It was clearly perceived in ways that never intended," the statement read. "Our confidence in Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in his contract."

The removal of the language comes after Murray held a surprise press conference earlier Thursday, discussing the clause and calling it “disrespectful” and “almost a joke.”

“There are multiple ways to watch film,” Murray said, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “Of course we all watch film. That doesn’t need to be questioned. I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time in what I do.”

The addendum in Murray’s contract required him set aside four hours of independent study each week during the season. It also required him to read through material he receives from the team outside of regularly scheduled meetings to help him prepare for games.

While Murray did not entertain questions from reporters asking if he was mad with the franchise about the contract stipulation, the signal caller listed numerous accolades on his behalf and said they were built on consistent preparation.

“Those things you can’t accomplish if you don’t prepare the right way and take the game serious,” Murray added, per Darren Urban of ArizonaCardinals.com.

Murray is the NFL’s second highest-paid quarterback with a $46.1 million salary per year. He had two years and roughly $35.2 million left on his rookie deal. With the new extension, he is tied to Arizona for seven more years, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero

