NFLPA Calls For NFL to Stand By Ruling Ahead of Decision

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Amid reports that a disciplinary decision is coming Monday on the Deshaun Watson case, the NFL Players Association and the Browns quarterback have released a joint statement ahead of the verdict. 

“In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of the proceeding,” the statement began. “First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. A former Federal Judge - appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL - held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially.

“Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

Sue L. Robinson, the NFL and NFLPA’s impartial arbitrator, has not hinted at what her ruling will be. However, the NFLPA’s decision to stand by Robinson’s decision, as indicated by their statement on Sunday, is based on the case now having been before two grand juries and a judge. The NFLPA feels like that’s enough, according to MMQB‘s Albert Breer.

Regarding the anticipated disciplinary decision, there is a feeling within the Browns organization that a potential suspension could be in the neighborhood of four to eight games, according to a report from The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe.

Watson and the NFL engaged in further settlement talks in recent days, but neither side felt they got close, per a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano. 

Watson’s side indicated in settlement talks that they would accept a six to eight game suspension. The NFL’s best reported offer was 12 games and a heavy fine in the $8 million range, according to the report.

Twenty-five women filed civil lawsuits against Watson starting in March 2021, and only one dropped her case due to privacy concerns in April ’21. Watson agreed to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits in June ’22. The detailed, graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

The quarterback has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges earlier this spring.

Robinson heard arguments from Watson, the NFLPA and the league in late June. The NFL presented cases of five women during the three days of hearings. At the conclusion of the hearings, there was no timetable for a decision. However, Robinson appears poised to make a ruling prior to the start of the 2022 season.

